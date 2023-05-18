Car rental company cancels customer's bonus points, News 2 investigates

Every time Matt Guran had to travel, he knew he was accumulating points toward a future rental. Guran had saved up thousands of points only to lose all of them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Matt Guran was the employee that always had his bag packed. He worked for a national sales company and spent lots of time traveling from city to city.

“I traveled a ton,” Guran said.

The job was challenging and being on the road a lot wasn’t always easy but there were perks that came with all that travel. One of those benefits was building up rental car points.

“Every time you rent, you get points as a reward for rental,” Guran said.

The frequent rentals had built up to the tune of around 20,000 points which was about 30 days of free car rentals. Guran could use the points for business or personal use if he chose to. On a business trip, Guran discovered an issue with his points and called the company.

“All they could tell me was, 'Yes the points were forfeited',” Guran said.

The rental company told Guran he lost the points because he didn’t use them in a certain amount of time.

“The fact they would do it to me with the (number) of rentals I had with them, they would do it to anybody,” Guran said.

Confused and frustrated Guran said he tried to get it sorted out but was not successful, so he reached out to us at News 2. A few days later, we contacted the car rental company and spoke with a representative in the corporate office.

We were told the company would investigate the matter and get back to us and Guran. About two to three weeks later, the company contacted Guran.

“I received an email from a manager customer service saying (it) would reinstate my points,” Guran said.