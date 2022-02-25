Cemetery finally places a marker at the gravesite after News 2 investigation

The funeral and burial were all arranged by Gertha Kearns. The idea was to make it easier for her family when she passed away. Unfortunately it didn't go as planned.

TRINITY, N.C. — Gertha Kearns was a combination of tough and gentle, organized, and enthusiastic. Even at the age 94-years old, she was eager and excited to go to church every Sunday.

“She loved her church family more than anything and Reverend Plumber at First Baptist Church in Trinity,” granddaughter Greta Martin said.

Kearns lived a full life and part of that was being prepared for death. She had made plans for her funeral and burial well in advance even picking out and paying for a headstone.

“When she passed, we went to the cemetery and they told me she had already done everything,” Martin said.

A few months after her grandmother died Martin reached out to the cemetery to check in on the marker. Kearns had ordered it several months before she died but it was still not placed at the gravesite.

“They were giving me the run-around,” Martin said.

She tells News 2 she continued to call and check-in for several months and was never given an answer as to why the marker was not in. Martin said it was difficult for the family to visit the gravesite on special occasions because the marker wasn’t yet installed.

“I felt (it was) insensitive, there was no sense urgency when it came to my grandmother passing,” Martin said.

After about nine months Martin had enough and reached out to our Call for Action team. She was still not getting anywhere with the cemetery and would often not hear back after leaving messages for managers.

“It was always, we have new management, (there are) a lot of changes right now so I don’t know who can talk, they just keep saying we will call you back,” Martin said.

Martin sent us an email explaining the situation and we immediately contacted the cemetery. A few days later we heard back from the general manager who promised to investigate the matter. It took a couple of weeks of calls and emails, but we were eventually told the issue would be prioritized and handled quickly.

“I think with me reaching out to you they took more sense urgency and got it taken care of,” Martin said.

A few weeks later Martin was told the marker has been delivered and would be installed at the gravesite. The marker now sits right next to her husband Ira who died in 2012.