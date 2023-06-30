Father of three gets refund check for child support payments after WFMY News 2 investigation

Michael Bailey didn't have a problem supporting his kids. He did have an issue with money coming out of his check after all three kids turned 18 and graduated.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Michael Bailey is a father of three kids. Bailey has a son and two girls. The kids have grown up and are either in college or working. Bailey is proud of all three kids, but it has not been ideal.

“I got divorced, and things went downhill after that,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he doesn’t talk much to the kids since the divorce. After the divorce, Bailey was required to pay child support for several years until all three kids turned 18 and graduated.

“(The) state required me to have support taken out of my check for the kids,” Bailey said.

As the years went by and the kids turned 18 and graduated from high school the payments were reduced. When his youngest daughter graduated, the payments were supposed to stop, but they didn’t.

“The money kept coming out,” Bailey said.

The $ 380-a-month support payment was still being taken and sent to his ex-wife. Bailey said he contacted the state, but the money kept coming out. His ex-wife also tried to alert the state according to Bailey.

“She had called the state, my ex-wife had called the state and said I’m not entitled to this money anymore,” Bailey said. “I couldn’t get anywhere through anyone to get the money back.”

After trying to resolve this for about four to five months Bailey reached out to us. We contacted state and county officials to see what was going on and if the money was still being taken out of Bailey’s paycheck.

After contacting several officials, Bailey called a few weeks later to inform us the money was no longer being taken from his paycheck. He was also being reimbursed around $2,000.

“I’m appreciative, exponentially satisfied,” Bailey said. “Thank you News 2.”

