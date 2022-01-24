Crooks steal cash from money-sharing app, News 2 helps get money back

Amanda Gibson was still several months away from buying a house but with every paycheck, she was a bit closer. Until the money for her dream home was stolen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amanda Gibson was saving for a new home. A mother of six girls and her fiancé were trying to move to a better neighborhood for the kids.

“I set aside money every paycheck,” Gibson said.

The house fund was slowly growing and had reached almost $9,000. One night after work, Gibson received a text alert from Cash App. A money-sharing service alerted Gibson about some suspicious activity on her account.

“I felt it was safe to use,” Gibson said.

While the app does have security measures in place, the crooks are good. Less than an hour later, someone drained the account of almost every penny.

“I’m crying. I got to pick children up from school (and I’m) losing my mind because I can’t get in contact with anybody from Cash App,” Gibson said.

Unlike banks, the money in her account is not FDIC insured. It took a while for a representative with Cash App to get back to Gibson. She decided to call News 2 after not hearing back from Cash App regularly.

“When I was in bed crying, I was like News 2, 2 Wants to know, so I wrote a letter about my situation,” Gibson said.

WFMY News 2 received a letter not all that different than the one we received from Dominique Spence. She also had money stolen from her Cash App account, but not nearly as much.

“I just figured whoever took it needed it more than me,” Spence said.

We contacted a company corporate executive and sent an email explaining both cases. A few days later, the company said they would investigate both cases.

Almost a week later, Spence contacted our News 2 Call for Action team. She said Cash App was providing a full refund. We then heard from Gibson a few days later.

“I just started seeing Target refunds. All my money was back,” Gibson said. “Thank you so much.”