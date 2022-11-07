DES wanted $5,000 for overpayment on unemployment benefits

Joseph Herbin sold cars before his doctor told him to stop working when the pandemic first hit. He applied for unemployment but was later told he was paid too much.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re looking for a new car Joseph Herbin would like to help. He is the kind of salesperson that listens to the customer and then offers up suggestions and options.

The job while it isn't new, it's not something he’s been doing for a long time. He prefers to think of himself as a customer advocate, not a salesman.

Herbin is grateful to be working again after having to quit a previous job selling cars because of health reasons.

“I was taken out of work because of my condition and the pandemic, my doctor took out me out of work,” Herbin said.

Like so many other North Carolina residents Herbin relied on unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

“I had to depend on that unemployment to survive,” Herbin said.

The money was a lifeline for Herbin who was also taking care of a child. He had never needed any help from the state before but once his doctor told him he couldn’t work there were not many options.

“If I don’t need it, I am not going to request it (assistance),” Herbin said.

Every week for almost a year the checks came in. Then one day Herbin received a letter from DES notifying him it had overpaid his benefits by around $5,000.

“Everything was approved, so why (are they) sending me a letter saying I owe them 5-thousand,” Herbin said.

He contacted News 2 a couple of days after getting the letter unsure of what to do or how he was going to pay back the money?

Our Call for Action Team investigated the situation and reached out to a representative with DES. Our team was told someone from DES would investigate the claim and reach back out with some answers.

After we contacted DES Herbin received an email letting him know the case was voided and that he did not owe any money.