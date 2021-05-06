It's never good when you wake up tired. Unfortunately John Simpson was doing that all too often because of a bad mattress. Some sagging springs the culprit.

DANVILLE, Va. — John Simpson wasn’t getting a good night’s sleep. He knew why, he just couldn’t get any help.

“The mattress was sagging in the middle,” Simpson said.

Purchased less than three years ago, the springs on the mattress had started to wear out. You could clearly see dips in certain parts of the bed.

“Uncomfortable, it was uncomfortable,” Simpson said.

The king-size bed was more than $1,400. Simpson reached out to the company he purchased it from, but they would not give him a refund or even a credit toward a new mattress.

“We (were) not getting anywhere,” Simpson said.

He tried going down to the store to talk with management but even that didn’t work. After three months of trying and failing and three months of sleeping in a bed that was sagging, Simpson reached out to News 2.

“I got tired of going there and getting nothing done, that’s when I thought of you guys,” Simpson said.

After providing us with his receipt and his warranty, we contacted a representative at the store. One of the managers told us he would investigate the issue and get back to us. We contacted Simpson and told him what was going on.

“We really do appreciate you,” Simpson said.

A couple of weeks later, someone from the store reached out to Simpson and offered a prorated credit toward a new mattress. Simpson and his wife went down to the store and picked out a new mattress.

“Yes, yes, yes, now that’s a firm mattress,” Simpson said.

The new mattress was listed at $1,600, but Simpson was given a credit, so he only paid around $350.

“Thank you so much,” Simpson said.