Driveway coverup goes wrong, homeowners turns to WFMY News 2 for help

The job was simple and straightforward. Dig up the old driveway, pour a new cement driveway, and connect it to the carport. Simple took a turn almost right away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brenda McAdoo smiles wide when she talks about her home. The old brick house has been her home for more than 35 years.

“It’s my first home ever. I love my home,” McAdoo said.

Through the years, McAdoo has invested in the home, updating it or making necessary repairs. A couple of years ago, she had a contractor build a carport—the covered parking space, including a cement pad and an open side.

“It’s [really] nice. I enjoy it,” McAdoo said.

Once the carport was done, McAdoo decided to replace the cement driveway.

“I wanted it redone. It was 50 to 60 years old,” McAdoo said.

She hired a different person to replace the old driveway. The contractor did a pretty good job but when he was digging up the old driveway, he scuffed the cement the contractor who built the carport put in.

McAdoo asked him to come out and repair or buff out the scuff marks. Apparently, he couldn’t buff them out because he put some protective coating on top. The only problem is the coating was a dark grey and her driveway is a natural light grey.

“It looks terrible,” McAdoo said.

The driveway was now two-toned with a tiny section being dark grey. McAdoo asked him to come out again and fix the mess he created but that didn’t work.

After trying to get him to come back out, McAdoo called WFMY News 2.

“He acted like he had no concern for my feelings,” McAdoo said.

We were able to speak to the contractor a few days later and he agreed to call McAdoo and set up a time to come by and look at the driveway. A couple of weeks later, he came out and dug up the portion he put the dark grey protective coat on and put new cement in.

“You made a call, (after that) he worked with me to get the concrete squared away,” McAdoo said.

The job was done in an afternoon and McAdoo is glad the issue is resolved.

“What would we do without [WFMY] News 2," McAdoo said.