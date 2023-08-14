A Triad church helps a Greensboro woman stave off eviction

Erica Davis was out of work and behind on her rent. The landlord was about to padlock the apartment until a call to WFMY News 2 and a Triad church changed everything

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Erica Davis is the type of person you’d want to be friends with. She is kind and sweet and has a smile that’s infectious.

Her apartment directly reflects her personality, laid back, relaxed, and inviting. The unit is decorated in her own style and includes beads hanging between the doors.

“This is my home; I love it here. (I’m) going on seven years,” Davis said.

Davis is proud of the home and what she has endured over the past few years. A survivor, Davis had brain surgery and dealt with several rounds of radiation. She also dealt with being unemployed for several months.

Davis will tell you she is blessed, but sometimes even those blessed need some extra help. At the same time, unemployed Davis got behind on her rent. The landlord was thinking about evicting her.

“They were starting with the padlocking first and if I didn’t get the money to them, I was going to be evicted,” Davis shared.

Davis had reached out to several private and government agencies for assistance. She was eventually told there was money to assist her and help pay the rent. Davis was relieved only to discover a few weeks later, there was a problem.

“(They) told me there was a hold with funding," Davis said. "They were waiting for more funding to come in. (There) was a lot of stress; very stressful it really was.”

Facing eviction and with no place to go, Davis contacted WFMY News 2 for help.

“I didn’t really know what else to do,” Davis said.

While we did some investigating, we had Davis reach out to several Triad agencies and churches in the area. One of the calls she made was to the pastor of her church, New Light Missionary Baptist.

“The church actually helped me get some money that I owe,” Davis said.

Davis also received some guidance from Legal Aid of North Carolina. All the support and resources culminated in the landlord allowing Davis to stay.