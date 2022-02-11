Flooring company agrees to pay for new wood floors and installation after News 2 investigates

The new wood floors started popping up all over. The company replaced the floors once but when it happened again they wouldn't call the customer back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Loretha Foushee has lived in this same house for more than four decades. The single-story brick house in Greensboro has seen a lot. It’s where Foushee raised her kids, celebrated birthdays and graduations, and countless other special moments.

“I love this house, this is my home, so I try to take care of it,” Foushee said.

There have been a few fixes and issues through the years but nothing like what happened recently. A pipe in the kitchen burst to send water throughout the house.

“They gutted the house and moved everything into those pods and packed up everything,” she said.

The damage was extensive, and the repairs took three months. Fousheee spent most of that time in a hotel as her house had to be repaired.

The last step in the repairs was laying down the new wood flooring. Once that was finished she was able to move back in. It seemed like her life was finally getting back to normal when she started to notice a problem with the wood floor.

“It was raising up, all over,” Foushee said.

The company that installed the floor came back out and tried to repair it but that didn’t seem to work. She also contacted the company she purchased the wood flooring from, and a decision was made to replace the floor and have it installed again.

Foushee was able to stay in the home when the work was done but it was another unexpected inconvenience. It took a few weeks before the new flooring was installed but she was just happy to have it done and move on.

“It looked good, the installers said they installed this second go-round properly,” she said.

That good feeling would only last almost a couple of months, when she later saw sections of the flooring popping up again. Foushee said it was happening all over but the worst section was in the kitchen.

She again called the company that installed the floor and they came out and tried to roll it and glue it down. The repairs were not effective, and you could still see and more importantly feel the edges raising up.

The company that installed the floor thought the flooring was defective and called the flooring company about a solution. Foushee also called the flooring company and left several messages. She said about four months went by with no return calls from the flooring company.

“I tried several calls with no success, so I said I’m going to call 2 Wants to Know,” Foushee said.

We were able to reach a representative at the company and explained the situation. The representative told us it would investigate the matter and get back to us. About a week later she received a call from the flooring company.

“He said go pick out (new) flooring and get something better,” Foushee said.

The company agreed to let she select an upgraded flooring at no cost to her. The flooring was installed a couple of weeks later and Foushee is thrilled with how it looks and feels.