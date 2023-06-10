x
Greensboro woman calls WFMY News 2 for help getting apartment A/C fixed

Christian Dumas kept putting maintenance requests in, but nothing was getting done.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On her list of fantasy purchases, a giant industrial fan never appeared -- until the air conditioning went out. 

Christian Dumas bought the giant fan after her apartment's maintenance worker did some other repairs. 

Check it out: More ways the Call For Action team has helped Triad consumers

"I start smelling a burning smell," she recalled. 

That routine repair involved replacing a light socket, but the A/C didn't turn on afterward. 

"He walked right out, came back in -- I said, you check that burning smell? He said I needed to send in a maintenance request," Dumas said. 

Dumas called and called. She sent repair requests to her apartment complex. 

Nothing was working, and two weeks had gone by. 

"I received no calls. I put in multiple requests about the A/C that went unanswered," she said. 

That's when we got involved. Our call to the apartment complex got things moving. 

"They came in - he says, 'This is above me. We have to get someone else out to check,'" Dumas recalled. 

This time, the turnaround was much faster. A maintenance worker showed up a couple of days later. 

Dumas said within 20 minutes, her air was back on. 

"I appreciate it - a lot. Without you, I'd still be without air," she said. 

If anyone needs a giant fan, Dumas doesn't need hers anymore. 

    

