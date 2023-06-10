Greensboro woman calls WFMY News 2 for help getting apartment A/C fixed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On her list of fantasy purchases, a giant industrial fan never appeared -- until the air conditioning went out.
Christian Dumas bought the giant fan after her apartment's maintenance worker did some other repairs.
"I start smelling a burning smell," she recalled.
That routine repair involved replacing a light socket, but the A/C didn't turn on afterward.
"He walked right out, came back in -- I said, you check that burning smell? He said I needed to send in a maintenance request," Dumas said.
Dumas called and called. She sent repair requests to her apartment complex.
Nothing was working, and two weeks had gone by.
"I received no calls. I put in multiple requests about the A/C that went unanswered," she said.
That's when we got involved. Our call to the apartment complex got things moving.
"They came in - he says, 'This is above me. We have to get someone else out to check,'" Dumas recalled.
This time, the turnaround was much faster. A maintenance worker showed up a couple of days later.
Dumas said within 20 minutes, her air was back on.
"I appreciate it - a lot. Without you, I'd still be without air," she said.
If anyone needs a giant fan, Dumas doesn't need hers anymore.
