Greensboro woman feeling the heat when apartment AC unit breaks

A good AC unit is a must when the temperature outside hits the high 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, Shanna Crafton hadn't had a working unit for two months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shanna Crafton grew up in Philadelphia so she knows how hot it can get on the east coast in the summer. She also knows the best place to be when it gets really hot is inside.

The logic is certainly solid, but there was a significant flaw in her case. The place she spent most of her time was her apartment.

“I went without (air conditioning) for like 69 days or something like that,” Crafton said.

The unit in her apartment broke back in April. Crafton notified the apartment manager, but the issue was never resolved.

“I was sweating all the time, all the time, I can’t even explain it,” Crafton said.

On some days when the temperature climbed into the 90s, Crafton said she would often leave to get some relief. The nights were the worst even with the temperature cooling off it was difficult to sleep because the apartment was so hot.

“(The sliding door) was open, all of my windows were open, I had fans on, but it was hot,” Crafton said.

It became almost a daily routine in futility. Crafton would call management or go talk to someone in the office about getting the ac unit fixed. The answer was almost always, we are working on it, but Crafton said it never got done.

“One day it was like 88 degrees in here, that’s when I snapped, I sent an email to you and said something must give,” Crafton said.

We immediately contacted the apartment complex and spoke with a representative. A couple of days later another representative called us and said a new unit had been ordered and would be delivered and installed soon.

We asked the representative to let us know when the unit was installed. While we didn’t get a call back from him, we did hear from Crafton, who was thrilled the new ac unit was working a couple of days later.

“It feels amazing in here, I don’t even want to go out anymore,” Crafton said. “You all came through for me and I really appreciate it, I really do.”