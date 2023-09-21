A Greensboro woman shot with a flare gun finally collects money from her employer after failed workers' compensation claim

Tiffany Jones won't ever forget the moment she was hit in the shoulder with a flare. The pain was excruciating but it was nothing compared to the next six months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a night not like most. Tiffany Jones was working security near LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro.

“I was just walking around doing my job,” Jones said.

Jones said the park and surrounding areas are often popular hangout spots for homeless people. It’s also a known gathering spot for people wanting to drop off food or supplies for the homeless.

Jones said it’s not unusual for people or restaurant workers to bring leftovers or extra food to hand out. Jones calls and refers to the deliveries as illegal food dumps and it happened on this night.

“This person brought water, cakes, it was boxes and boxes,” Jones said.

The food dump on this night was in Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro. Jones said several people showed up and started grabbing food and taking off. She said the scene became a bit chaotic with several people rushing up to grab food and water.

One of the people who showed up to get some food was Thurandua Southerland. Jones said she felt a bit uncomfortable with the way he was acting.

“I positioned myself so I could see him without him knowing (I could) see him,” Jones said.

A short time later, Jones looked at him again and noticed something in his hand.

“When I turned around to face him, I said is that a flare (gun), he then pulled the trigger and shot me,” Jones said.

The flare hit Jones in the shoulder. Her jacket caught fire and part of it melted to her skin. Jones was taken to the hospital with severe burns and bruising on her shoulder.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Jones said.

The injuries would keep Jones out of work for several weeks if not longer. Jones contacted her employer to file a workers' compensation claim. Jones was directed to someone in her HR department.

“She was like I’m not sure I can help you,” Jones said.

After what Jones describes as several weeks of no assistance from her employer, Jones contacted WFMY News 2 and an attorney in hopes of getting some help with her claim, medical bills, and lost wages.

At this point, I’m two months in and no money, no nothing. I can’t work. I’m being ostracized,” Jones said.

Jones tells WFMY News 2 that she received an eviction notice from her apartment complex. She also tells WFMY News 2 that she was behind on several other bills because she was not able to work after the shooting. More than two months after the shooting, Jones said she had not received any financial assistance from her employer.

“Nothing; no money,” Jones said.

After Jones contacted us, we immediately reached out to the security company. We also contacted the attorney who was assisting Jones with her case and claim. While her attorney would not provide specific details about the case, he did confirm a demand letter was sent to the employer.

When we contacted the company a second time, a representative told us a partial payment was being sent to Jones. He also said the company reviewed the case and would see what else it needed to do.

A few weeks later, the company reached a settlement agreement with Jones that would cover her medical bills and other expenses.

“You guys are wonderful. I just want to say thank you (WFMY News 2),” Jones said.

While WFMY News 2 certainly assisted and played a role in this case and settlement, most of the credit should go to Jones and her attorney. Jones continued to advocate for herself and with her attorney’s help, she was able to get a settlement amount that covered her major expenses.