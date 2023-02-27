'It just stopped working out of the blue,' High Point home owner turns to News 2 for help with broken furnance

The home warranty company wanted to charge Brenda Moore almost $4,000 to replace the unit. Moore wanted it fixed and turned to News 2 for help.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — How much is a home warranty worth? I guess it depends on the company and the coverage, right?

Brenda Moore had a home warranty that came with the house when she bought it. Luckily for her, it came in handy when the furnace broke just a month after closing.

“It just stopped working out of the blue,” Moore said.

After calling the warranty company several times, a technician was sent out to diagnose the issue and hopefully repair it. The technician tried to fix it but wasn’t able to on that day. A part was ordered but that meant several more days without heat.

“Needless to say, it was an adventure,” Moore said.

The tech came back but was still not able to get the system running. The new part apparently wasn’t the problem. This went on a couple of times for about a week before the warranty company decided to replace the system.

“Eventually they acknowledged it was not fixable,” Moore said.

The company told Moore it would replace the system but that her out-of-pocket cost would be around $4,000. The warranty she had did not cover a total replacement cost.

“I didn’t want to pay that much money,” Moore said.

She asked the warranty company to send another company out for a second opinion but was unsuccessful. Not exactly sure what to do and not wanting to pay $4,000 for a new system, she again reached out to us and asked if we could help in any way.

Moore wanted to see if a different service company could repair the unit. We contacted the warranty company, and a representative told us it would review the case and see if anything could be done.

About a week later, the warranty company agreed to send a new technician from a different company out to diagnose the issue. The technician determined the system could be fixed and it was up and running a couple of days later.

The best part of this is not only were the repairs covered under the warranty but Moore didn’t have to wait any longer to get heat in the home.

“I really appreciate you all. It’s a blessing,” Moore said.