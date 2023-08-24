A Stokesdale homeowner turns to WFMY News 2 with a problem in her custom-built home

The home is gorgeous and all the details are perfect. Kathy Mayer could not have been happier until she started to see the stain on her cabinets rubbing off.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Kathy Mayer isn’t one to boast but if you ask her about her custom home, she is more than happy to talk about it. The two-story brick house is truly gorgeous inside and out.

“The builder who built it, built our first home; he is an excellent builder,” Mayer said.

The home has coffered ceilings, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. The kitchen is huge and includes custom cabinets.

“He used them in our first house and second house,” Mayer said.

The cherry red cabinets used on the island perfectly offset the off-white cabinets in the rest of the kitchen. The contrast was perfect until Mayer started to notice the stain on some of the cherry wood cabinets was fading.

“On certain drawers where you reach in with handles and pull-out the stain was coming off,” Mayer explained.

The stains by the handles were showing wear and tear. Mayer reached out to the builder in hopes something could be done. Mayer also noticed the same issue with the cabinets in the bathroom.

“It was starting to get shiny in the bathroom cabinet; it’s almost like the wood was starting to show,” Mayer said.

A few weeks later, she took one of the cabinets to the cabinet company. The manager told Mayer he’d never seen anything like this.

“He was surprised, and so was the builder,” Mayer said.

Unfortunately for Mayer, neither company offered to replace the cabinets or have them repaired back to their original condition. Which left Mayer with a beautiful custom home and some less-than-attractive cabinets.

“To have cabinets that are falling apart, well not falling apart but the stain is coming off is not acceptable,” Mayer said.

With no one seemingly willing to help make the issue right, Mayer reached out to WFMY News 2. After talking with Mayer and having her send us a few pictures of the cabinets, we called the builder the cabinet company, and the manufacturer.

After our calls, the cabinet company agreed to send someone out to replace all the faded cherry-stained cabinets and drawers in the home.

“We all make mistakes; I get it. I’m not angry because it’s not right. I just wanted someone to stand by the product and do the right thing,” Mayer said. “I truly am appreciative of WFMY [News] so much.”