Home warranty company replaces refrigerator after News 2 investigates

Rashid Ullah looked inside his refrigerator and knew he was going to lose a lot of food. His refrigerator had stopped cooling, and a fix was going to take two weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are plenty of things in our homes we rely on. The hot water heater, the air conditioner, and the stove, to name a few, but maybe the one we use the most is the refrigerator.

“The cooling system kept having problems,” Rashid Ullah said.

The refrigerator was about five years old and had already been repaired a couple of times. It seemed the refrigerator would work for about six months and then would need to be fixed again.

“So, the issue happens again, and they say they need to order parts,” Ullah said.

Ullah reached out to his home warranty company to pay for the repairs, but it was still going to be about two weeks until the parts were available.

“They (home warranty company) didn’t offer any assistance for food that spoiled or a mini-refrigerator to use,” Ullah said.

The two-week delay became three weeks and then more than a month. The family was relying on a small fridge they’d purchased the last time the unit went out and needed repairs.

“It was not easy. It threw off all of our eating habits,” Ullah said.

The delays continued and eventually, Ullah reached out to News 2.

“Finally, my mother-in-law was like, we should call news about this,” Ullah said.

After Ullah called us, we contacted the warranty company about the repairs. A representative told us it would investigate the matter and get back to us. A technician was again sent out to the home. A few days later, the warranty company agreed to replace the refrigerator.

“Thank you so much,” Ullah said.

The warranty company sent us this statement about the delays and the decision to replace the unit.

“The delay in addressing and ultimately resolving Mr. Ullah’s claim, primarily as a result of COVID-19 impacts to global supply chains, does not meet Cinch Home Services’ high standards for customer service and satisfaction. While we strive to resolve every claim in a timely and efficient manner, the pandemic has created challenges and delays with some of our customers.

After attempting to repair Mr. Ullah’s refrigerator, we determined a replacement was needed. We offered him two resolution options: 1) A claim credit of $3,538 that he can use to choose and install a refrigerator on his own or 2) a higher quality refrigerator sourced by Cinch, as well as a $125 credit toward the installation.”