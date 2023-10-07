WFMY News 2 helps homeowner after plumber damages wall

Annette Lancaster was shocked when she saw a hole in her wall a plumber made when checking for a leak. He said he didn't find a leak and left without fixing the hole

GRAHAM, N.C. — Annette Lancaster wasn’t looking to remodel her bathroom. She wasn’t looking for a major project because of a water leak. Suspicious because of some moisture she discovered, Lancaster called her home warranty company to send out a plumber.

“The first gentleman punched a hole in (the shower) stuck his finger in and said there is no water damage,” Lancaster said. “He didn’t find a leak.”

A couple of months later, Lancaster would discover there was a leak. The wood floor in her bathroom had started to rot.

“The subflooring had fallen through; it would crunch (when walk on it),” Lancaster said.

She immediately called the home warranty company and the plumber who came out the first time. The plumber would not return Lancaster’s calls and the home warranty company wasn’t much better.

“I was being ping-ponged back and forth so (I called) my homeowners insurance company,” Lancaster said.

The repairs were done but Lancaster quickly discovered the work was not great.

“My 8-year-old could have done a better job,” Lancaster said.

The floor still squeaks. There are gaps and ripples in the linoleum. The baseboard is damaged in several spots and that’s just some of the problems.

“It’s not properly done,” Lancaster said.

Frustrated and in need of assistance. Lancaster reached out to WFMY News 2. We contacted the home warranty company, the plumber who initially came out, and the contractor that made the repairs.

The warranty company did agree to pay for the repairs caused by the plumber when he knocked a hole in the shower to check for a leak and water damage.

Lancaster was also able to have the contractor come out again, rip out the floor he installed and do it again. However, the warranty company denied the claim because it wasn’t clear that the plumber missed the leak.

Yet, we were able to get the contractor to start on the repairs a short time later.

“If you guys didn’t help, I wouldn’t get anything back at all,” Lancaster said.

We called the contractor about the work that was done but have not been able to reach him. Lancaster is working with her insurance company to see if anything can be done.