New homeowner frustrated with craftmanship of his house

The home was custom built and exactly what Shane Lance wanted. While there were some minor repair concerns, he wasn't worried. Six months later, he's not happy.

TRINITY, N.C. — Shane Lance will tell you he has been spending way too much time making repairs to his new home. The house was built and completed earlier this year. Lance and his wife Melissa purchased the home and moved in this past July.

“We were excited about the house at the beginning,” Lance said.

The couple said they noticed a few items that needed to be fixed prior to moving in, but they were told they would be handled. Once Lance and his wife moved in, they started to quickly notice other issues about the home.

“There was not just one problem. There were multiple problems,” Lance said.

The home was built by Beane Construction and the contract is with the Beane Family Trust. Lance told News 2 he reached out to the company several times with little results.

Lance said there was a laundry list of issues that include, some baseboards, walls, holes in ceilings, tape lines, and door frames. One of the entryways to a hall is slanted and Lance has already started to make major repairs to both bathrooms.

“Very poor, very poor craftsmanship. Just overall everything, it’s just not one thing it’s everything,” Lance said.

The couple said they reached out to the company on several occasions about the repairs, but nothing was been done. When we spoke with Scott Beane, he said there were some problems with one of the bathrooms and he would have that fixed. He also said he never received a punch list of the other concerns from Lance and his wife.

Beane told News 2 the couple posted slanderous lies online about his company. He also said Beane Construction was the general contractor but did none of the sheetrock, paint, or tile work.

News 2 reached out to the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors about Lance’s concerns. Executive Director Frank Wiesner told us that it appears most or all the issues are warranty items and not a code violation.

While the board does investigate code violations, it does not get involved with warranty items.

“If you don’t see clauses in the contract that specifically address warranty issues, then you need to ask about that or insist. They are put in there,” Wiesner said.

In this case, there was a contract, and it did have an addendum page that included a warranty section.