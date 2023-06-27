A Greensboro woman calls News 2 for help with a medical bill refund

Kristi Genopolos paid the bill only to learn her insurance would cover it. Genopolos said when she asked the hospital for a refund she would get the run-a-round.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kristi Genopolos will tell you she’s not an avid runner. Even the thought of lacing up a pair of sneakers and absorbing the pounding of her feet and legs hitting the pavement was too much. While the thought was of pain and agony the reality of just walking or sitting was almost as bad.

“I got to the point where I couldn’t tolerate anything,” Genopolos said. “I couldn’t sit for more than five minutes.”

Genopolos went to several doctors and had multiple pain injections to reduce the pain. At this point, nothing was working so Genopolos decided surgery was needed.

“It was just a lot of pain, and I was miserable,” Genopolos said.

A few weeks later after meeting with doctors at Cone Health Genopolos was scheduled for surgery. Doctors would insert three tiny rods in her hip for support.

“I got a call two days before surgery saying you’re going to have to pay this out of your pocket,” Genopolos said.

The was apparently an issue with her insurance provider and Cone Health. Why the claim was not authorized is unclear, but Genopolos had an option, pay for it or cancel the surgery.

“She (Cone representative) said if don’t pay, you can’t have the surgery, we will not put you in the operating room,” Genopolos said.

The cost of the surgery was around $36,000. Desperate and in pain Genopolos agreed to pay.

“I had no choice really,” Genopolos said.

After the surgery, Genopolos reached out to her insurance provider to see why the initial claim wasn’t accepted. Genopolos was able to speak with an adjuster.

“She said I don’t see any reason why this will not be paid,” Genopolos said.

Genopolos was able to work out a payment plan with Cone Health prior to the surgery. Genopolos paid half up front, $18,000, and would pay the remaining balance later.

About a month later Blue Cross Blue Shield paid the claim and sent the insurance money to Cone Health. A few days later Genopolos reached out to Cone Health asking for a refund.

“It became excuse after excuse. We are reviewing it, we have to make sure your insurance doesn’t come back and ask for the money,” Genopolos said. “It was just a constant battle, and I was getting nowhere.”

After a little more than two weeks, Genopolos reached out to News 2 for assistance. We contacted Cone Health and explained the situation, a representative told us the matter would be investigated immediately.

The representative told us when a double payment is made the process to refund the patient starts immediately and that Cone Health will refund the customer within 45 days.

Genopolos told us the representatives she spoke with never relayed that information. She can confirm that less than a week after we contacted Duke Health, she had her refund.

“That night I went to look at something in my bank account and saw that the money was back,” Genopolos said. “Never heard, nobody called, didn’t get an email, nothing, I just saw that the money was back.”

At the end of the day Genopolos will tell you getting the money refunded is good enough for her.

