Insurance company pays claim for damaged fence after News 2 investigation

Benson and Vanessa Packingham are used to hearing the sound of cars crashing outside their home. A recent crash taking out their fence but protecting the home.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Benson and Vanessa Packingham love their home in Graham. The house at the intersection of Washington and Climax Street has been their home for 30 years. There is, however, one thing they wish they could change.

“The traffic going up there to the Walmart is unreal,” Benson Packingham said.

Along with the increase in traffic, Packingham is most concerned about accidents. The couple tells News 2 there have been several crashes in the past few years. The intersection is a two-way stop, and in most cases, the drivers fail to stop at the sign.

“I was at my kitchen window and I heard the accident (I could see) the suburban was so close,” Vanessa Packingham said.

The couple used to have a wooden fence but after it was repeatedly knocked down from crashes, they installed a metal fence. Benson said the metal fence has also been hit several times.

“It is just by the grace of God they have not run into the house yet,” Benson said.

The most recent crash that damaged the fence involved a giant suburban. The driver crashed into the fence knocking down a large section along with a power pole.

“That fence is our security blanket, it protects us and our home,” Benson said.

After the crash, Benson reached out to the driver’s insurance company to pay for the repairs. At first, it seemed like everything would be taken care of but after more than a month and with the fence still broken Benson had enough.

“So, I called my insurance company, my insurance company said they would pay (for the fence) but not for my deductible,” Benson said.

The deductible was $1,000. Benson again contacted the driver’s insurance company but was told it could take several more weeks and it first had to pay off the vehicle and the power pole.

“It was like if they had any money left over, they may pay for my fence,” Benson said. “Meanwhile I called you guys at News 2, 2 Wants to Know (and) you jump right on it,” Benson said.

We contacted the insurance company and explained the issue, we also called the city of Graham about Packingham’s concerns with the intersection.

The city agreed to investigate and conduct a traffic study and pull crash data in the area. While that was just starting the insurance, the company reached back out to the Packingham’s and agreed to pay for the cost of the repairs.

“I thank God for you guys helping me, but also everybody in the community,” Benson said.

The fence was repaired within the next couple of weeks but the traffic study would take some time.

“We definitely need a four-way stop, I feel we might need a stop lite it’s just bad,” Benson said.

The study took a few months but after much analysis, it was determined the intersection did not need a four-way stop. The Packingham’s are not happy with the decision and tell us there’s been another crash since the investigation concluded.