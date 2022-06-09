The bar is trying to attract more people, but it’s coming at a cost.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Controversy in Kernersville – and the Brewer’s Kettle is right in the middle of it.

The bar is trying to attract more people, but it’s coming at a cost.

They’ve added a stage for live concerts, but neighbors say the music is just too loud.

2 Wants to Know’s Kevin Kennedy spoke to the bar and people living nearby.

“I absolutely love my home,” neighbor Angela McAfee said.

McAfee bought the house 14 years ago.

Brewer’s Kettle has been around for about 8 years – but a new addition – that comes with new sounds has her fed up.

“The music was okay at first. We want to support music, but it got louder and louder,” she said.

The new stage less than 200 feet from her home – has music playing 4 nights a week.

“Every weekend we must decide are we going to leave town and escape or stay and be enraged by it,” McAfee said.

Rickey Huffman is the manager at the Brewer's Kettle. He has his own decibel reader – showing us street noise – gets up to 61 decibels.

“It is extremely aggravating there are nights literally I’ve been in tears my trailer because base so loud,” neighbor Sheila Defoor said.

Kernersville officials said violating the noise ordinance is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

The owner could get a $250 fine per violation or even 20 days in jail.

The Brewer’s Kettle has been cited 20 times.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.