NCDOT reverses course, removes traffic island in Mebane

The cement traffic island might as well have been a 10-foot wall to neighbors. The island forced drivers to detour getting in and out of their street.

MEBANE, N.C. — David and Julie Felmet love everything about their home. The house on Saint Lukes Church Road in Mebane is close to the city yet feels like it’s out in the country.

“I’ve lived out here all my life,” David Felmet said.

About six houses are on the tiny road just off Center Street in Mebane. The downtown area is just a short drive away after turning left on Center Street. It was always easy to make a quick grocery store run until a couple of months ago.

“We live in Mebane, and we can’t even go to Mebane,” Julie Felmet expressed.

As part of a road-widening project on Center Street, the NCDOT built a traffic island in front of Saint Lukes Church Road. The island doesn’t allow drivers to turn left when trying to exit or enter Saint Lukes Church Road.

“I would either go into a church parking lot or do a U-turn in front of traffic,” Julie said.

They made the traffic island for safety, but neighbors say delivery drivers and residents often dart out to the left into on-coming traffic to get around the island when exiting Saint Lukes Church Road. The only other option that doesn’t involve a timely detour is to make a u-turn, often in front of oncoming traffic.

“We see it all the time,” David said.

Neighbors said they reached out to NCDOT, but officials said the traffic island is staying. People living on the road became more and more frustrated and concerned. Eventually, David and Julie contacted News 2.

“(NCDOT) did not do anything about it, so thought maybe get News 2 involved to help us out with the issue,” David said.

We contacted NCDOT, and they said the same thing. We explained the issue and told a representative it might be worth a second look based on what neighbors told us. Plans like this are thought out and evaluated, so it seemed like a bit of a long shot.

About two to three passed when an NCDOT representative called to tell us it had decided to remove the island. A week later, crews were out digging it up.

“2 wants to know helped us out getting this situation resolved,” Julie said.