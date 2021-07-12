Women gets new washing machine after News 2 investigation

When Sylvia Taylor opened the washer after a wash cycle water was still inside. Her clothes were dripping making it impossible to put them in the dryer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is no official day to do laundry, but when you want it done you want it done right. While many will wash their clothes during the weekend it is certainly nice to walk down the hall on a Tuesday or Wednesday and put a few dirty clothes in the washer.

Sylvia Taylor recently bought a new washer with plenty of bells and whistles. The washer was delivered and installed a few days later. At first, everything seemed fine but then a few months later the washer started to have some problems.

“We ran into an issue after issue with it running cycles,” Taylor said. “Our clothes were staying wet.”

The water was not always draining so clothes were coming out of the washer soaking. There were also issues with the system balancing during a wash cycle.

“The washer would jumble and bumble around in the wash area,” Taylor said.

At one point Taylor noticed a dent on the side of the washer. The company was contacted but was not helpful. Taylor wanted a new washing machine brought out or a full refund.

“I spoke with a manager, then (someone at the) corporate office, I sent emails, and nobody seemed to want to help me,” Taylor said.

The system basically became useless because clothes would be too wet after a wash cycle to put in the dryer. Taylor started to go to a local laundromat to do her laundry.

“I was extremely upset and frustrated,” Taylor said.

A short time later Taylor reached out to News 2. We contacted the company and explained the situation. A representative reached out to Taylor a couple of days later.

“Within a few days of your call and they actually sent a full refund for the washer,” Taylor said.

A $1,300 refund was sent to Taylor a few days later and she went out and bought a new washer a couple of days later.

“Thank you, thank you, I can’t thank you enough,” Taylor said.