A rental company fails to make repairs until News 2 investigates

Tiffany Beard knows the number to her property manager by heart. She has called it way to many times to have repair work done. Problem is it rarely gets done.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Walk into Tiffany Beard’s home and you quickly realize she didn’t grow up in North Carolina. The house is decorated with a Texas style and more than a few wall decorations or pictures that pay homage to her hometown state.

The twist in all of this is that her husband was born and raised in North Carolina.

“I like it here, but it’s not home,” Beard said.

The couple found a house to rent in Clemmons. The 2-story home is plenty big and has a nice size backyard.

“I love the house, love the schools, love people,” Beard said.

What she doesn’t love, aside from the fact it’s not in Texas, is that every time something breaks her husband usually ends up fixing it.

“We waited 48 hours with no water, so he decided to fix it,” Beard said.

There have been issues with the dishwasher, leaking pipes, and gutters outside and that’s not all. Beard says the company often doesn’t respond to her calls and when it does, it rarely ends with a technician showing up.

“They’re coming today, then they don’t come. They say they’ll come tomorrow, and they don’t come,” Beard said.

After already dealing with no water for two days until her husband fixed it, another plumbing issue pushed Beard over the edge. Unable to get a maintenance person out quickly Beard contacted News 2.

“Within 24 hours (after we contacted News 2) they were calling us, saying we (are) going to help you,” Beard said.

The company followed through and made the repairs, all of them, in a timely fashion. The company also offered to knock off one month's rent for the inconvenience.

“I was like that works for us, great,” Beard said.