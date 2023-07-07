A roofing company damages an AC line but refuses to pay for the repairs until WFMY News 2 investigates

Elizabeth Alexander had already paid thousands of dollars to replace her roof. Then, a line to the AC unit was punctured. Come to find out, the roofer was to blame.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At the end of a tree-lined cul-de-sac in a nice part of Winston-Salem, is the home of Elizabeth Alexander.

“It’s kind of quiet. Much different from what used to be,” Alexander said.

Alexander is used to a bigger city compared to the slower pace of a smaller southern town. What she will never get used to is a problem with a roof.

“The roof had a leak, so I had to replace the roof,” Alexander said.

Replacing the roof on her ranch-style house wasn’t cheap. The job was several thousand dollars and took a couple of days. What Alexander didn’t know at the time is that one of the installers punctured an air conditioning line while he was pounding nails into the roof.

“In the process of doing (the roof) they punctured my AC line,” Alexander said.

She didn’t realize what took place until she went to turn on the air conditioning and it wasn’t working properly. A service technician came out and discovered the line punctured by a nail in the attic. Alexander called the roofer a couple of days later.

“He came out and said yes we did it, but refused to pay,” Alexander said.

The thought of going several weeks or even a few days without air conditioning was too much for Alexander to fathom, so she paid a company to repair the line. Once the line was fixed, Alexander reached out to WFMY News 2 for help.

“He (roofer) wasn’t responding and if I did get him he would make excuses (why he couldn’t talk), but never call me back,” Alexander said.

Repairs to the line cost about $2,000 and Alexander didn’t think it was right that she had to pay for a mistake the roofer made.

“It was stressful; very stressful for me,” Alexander said.

After Alexander contacted WFMY News 2, we placed a call to the roofer. We also sent him pictures that were taken by the air conditioning technician that clearly show the nail hole in the line. Within a couple of weeks, the roofing company agreed to reimburse Alexander for the repairs.

“I’m very grateful you stepped in to assist me,” Alexander said.