A Roxboro homeowner turns to News 2 after finding problems with her new home

Diana Norton noticed several issues during her walkthrough. A couple weeks later, she discovered a bigger one. Water was leaking in her bathroom.

ROXBORO, N.C. — Diana Norton went looking for the perfect place to live. She started her search for land around the Roxboro area, hoping to find at least an acre or so to build a home on. It took some time, but she eventually stumbled on a wonderful spot.

“We found this land because we were looking at some on this road,” Norton said.

A short time after buying the land, Norton started looking for a construction company to build her home. The entire process was both exciting and stressful, but eventually, Norton found a contractor, and the home was built.

“On the walk-through is when we noticed things were not exactly right,” Norton said.

Most of the items were cosmetic warranty items that were simple to fix, but there was also a leak in the bathroom. Norton noticed moisture around the shower after using it.

“(The builder) said, 'Oh, don’t worry about it. We will get it done. Don’t worry about it,” Norton said.

Most of the punch list items got fixed over time, but the leak persisted. Day after day, water would appear on the floor after showering. Norton was reaching out constantly to the builder for a repair.

“It seemed like (the builder) would get a crew out that was doing a good job, then they would pull them off the job,” Norton said.

After trying to handle the issue for months with no resolution, Norton reached out to News 2. We contacted the builder who assured us they would investigate the issue. Several emails were sent back and forth relating to the problem. The builder told us it was doing all it could, but it had been several months with no solution.

“Do what’s right. We bought a product and I expected to move into my dream home and live happily ever after,” Norton said.

While this was not a quick resolution, the company did get back to us. The company contacted some other contractors to identify and resolve the problem. In the end, it took several different contractors to try and figure out where the leak was coming from and what needed to be done.

“Since (News 2) got involved, I have definitely had a response from the company; they reach out afterward,” Norton said.

Eventually, one of the contractors and a plumbing company were able to figure out the problem and come up with a plan to fix it, making the necessary repairs to the area damaged by the ongoing leak.

“(It was) a stressful process, but your help was appreciated,” Norton said.