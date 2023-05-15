News 2 assists East Bend mother with Social Security payment problem

Antoinette Plowman doesn't need a lot of money to pay the bills but she can't get by on nothing. When her Social Security checks were put on hold she had a problem.

EAST BEND, N.C. — Opening the mail can be a blessing and a curse. You may get a nice card from a friend or coupons to your favorite restaurant, but you also may get a bill you weren’t expecting.

In the case of Antoinette Plowman, the letter she received was from the Social Security Office informing her it was withholding her monthly check.

“I thought oh Lord. I’ll be out on the street,” Plowman said.

The monthly check is $903, and it is all the money Plowman gets. The single mother shares a home with her special needs child and a roommate.

“The reason I share a house with someone is because there is no extra money,” Plowman said.

After trying and being unable to reach a representative with the Social Security Office, she received more letters about her checks before becoming even more confused than she already was.

“I was in tears because I have to pay my half, even though I share a place with somebody,” Plowman said.

She received a portion of one check, and another was late or wasn’t coming. Her roommate was able to help with the rent, but Plowman knew she had to get this sorted out or she’d be in trouble. A few days later, Plowman called News 2 for help.

“I tried everything else. I just heard of (you guys). I just said I’m going to call Two Wants to Know,” Plowman said.

We made some calls and reached a representative from the Social Security Office. It took a couple of weeks to get sorted out, but Plowman did receive the missing money and her checks started to come again on a regular basis.