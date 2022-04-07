A therapy and recovery group denies access to service dog

Wherever Linda Doggett goes Sierra Rose is close by. So it was surprising when Doggett was told her service dog couldn't stay during a therapy meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Linda Doggett will be the first to tell you she's had a life tougher than most. The single mother suffers from anxiety and depression. Several years ago, she was diagnosed with PTSD.

“I grew up in a very, basically it was an abusive childhood,” Doggett said.

These days she doesn’t go out that often in public and rarely socializes with many people. When she does you will almost always see Sierra Rose by her side.

“(She) helps me try to keep from letting the PTSD and stuff like that overtake me,” Doggett said.

Sierra Rose is a service dog, but to Doggett, she is much more. The dog provides a lifeline to the outside world, a shield that allows her to feel a little safe when navigating a grocery store or social event. Doggett will often start to panic if she is outside around others and Sierra Rose is not there.

“I have chest pain, it’s almost like you’re going to have a heart attack,” Doggett said.

Life is just easier to manipulate and manage when Sierra Rose is around. That includes taking her to counsel and therapy classes to help Doggett cope with her anxiety.

The classes and group meetings often helped, but before one class got started, Doggett experienced a problem she had never imagined.

“I pull in the parking lot, and I walk in the door (and the) lady stood up and said stop,” Doggett said. “You can’t bring your dog inside.”

The instructor asked Doggett to take Sierra Rose outside if she wanted to stay.

“I said that’s against the law and the group (lady) said we can’t control it because it’s not our property,” Doggett said.

The group that Doggett was attending rented or borrowed the property from a different organization and told Doggett it did not have the authorization to allow dogs inside.

Doggett left but immediately reached out to the director of the organization and News 2. She sent us a lengthy email explaining what took place and included information from the US Dept. of Justice pertaining to service animals.

“Just because my medical equipment has four paws, I didn’t feel like I should be discriminated against,” Doggett said.

After receiving the email and speaking with Doggett, we reached out to the organization and spoke with the director. A few days after we spoke, the director sent an email to Doggett letting her know the dog was welcome to attend future meetings.

“What they were doing was totally illegal,” Doggett said. “I’m so grateful I’m extremely grateful.”

Doggett tells News 2 she is doing better but does not go out often unless it’s necessary. She is however grateful Sierra Rose can go with her to her therapy class.