Triad man's new car breaks within days, repairs took over two months: 2 Wants to Know

He had a warranty and everything, but the dealership didn't return his calls for weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Arthur Everette was excited after buying a “gently used” Mercedes from a Greensboro auto dealership. The car seemed about as close to perfect as a used car could be. He quickly found out it was not perfect at all.

“We bought the car and had the car just shy of 30 days,” Everette said. “The timing chain broke.”

Everette had the car towed to a Mercedes dealership for a complete diagnostic. The mechanic confirmed the car would need a new engine.

He then took the car back to the dealership he purchased it at to have them repair it. The car was under warranty so the repairs would be covered.

“I was expecting it to be handled within about two weeks,” Everette said.

The car would sit in the repair shop for two weeks, then three, and eventually four. He would contact the shop almost every day but was not getting any clear answers as to when the car would be fixed.

The wait didn’t end there, as another four weeks went by before Everette called us.

“Like most people I was getting upset,” he said.

We immediately called the repair shop and the warranty company about the repairs. The service manager told us he would investigate the matter and call Everette with an update.

“Matter of fact when I called you all suddenly, 24 hours later I started to get calls (from the dealership), I didn’t get any for two months,” he said.

About a week later we received a call from Everette that the car had been repaired.

“If you didn’t make a phone call, I think I would still be dealing with the same issue,” he said.