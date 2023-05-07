Winston-Salem family turns to WFMY News 2 after home warranty company refuses to pay for new ac unit

Wayne Cannada was tired of sweating inside his home. A busted AC unit meant his home temperature hovered around 90 degrees.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When the temperature outside passes 90 degrees, a break from the heat is needed. In most cases, that means stepping inside an air-conditioned home.

Unfortunately, that didn't work for Wayne Cannada.

"Well it was 90 degrees in bedrooms during the day," Cannada said.

The AC unit in his house wasn't working properly. Cannada called the company that installed it.

"He (technician) said the unit shorted out, [he was] not able to fix it, it had to be replaced," Cannada said.

The culprit was a fan motor not properly installed a few weeks earlier.

"The motor came loose and messed the unit up," Cannada explained.

His home warranty covered the initial repairs a few weeks earlier, but replacing the unit was going to be around $6,000 and the warranty company didn't agree to pay.

"They said they'd set us up on a payment plan. I told them I don’t have the money. I'm on a fixed income," Cannada shared.

Frustrated that the system needed replacing because of some shoddy work initially done. Cannada again contacted the warranty company and the repair shop to see what could be done.

"They got (upset) with my wife and wouldn't talk to me on the phone," Cannada said.

The repair shop was refusing to solve the problem it caused, and the warranty company would not pay to have the system replaced. Cannada, meanwhile was living in a house that felt like a sauna.

"I called at the right time, got the right number, and got you involved. When I did, things made a difference," Cannada said.

The warranty company agreed to send a technician out from a different shop. The repair shop also recommended a new system and the warranty company agreed to cover most of the cost.

"I want to thank you for what do. Thank you so kindly," Cannada said.