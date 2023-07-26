High Point homeowner turns to WFMY News 2 after problem with a window company

Lawrence Scott paid thousands of dollars for new windows. There were problems from the beginning. Scott spent six months with a broken window the company installed.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Lawrence Scott and his wife knew when they bought the home, they’d need new windows. After saving some money, the couple purchased several new windows for the home.

“We had to change out six windows; we knew that from the beginning,” Scott said.

The windows were purchased, and an install date was set. A couple of months later, the company showed up to install the windows.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

“The windows were all (the wrong size) all of them,” Scott said.

The crew installing the windows had already put two of them in before Scott noticed a problem. The windows didn’t fit properly. One of the windows installed broke when it was put in.

“The frustration. I can’t even begin to elaborate on how frustrated I am,” Scott said.

The company agreed to re-order the six windows, but Scott was stuck with a broken window because his old ones were damaged when they took them out. Cardboard and tape had to be put up over the broken glass.

It took several months before the replacement windows arrived, but when the crew came to install them, they realized only four were on the truck.

“They only brought four, [I do] not know what happen to the other two,” Scott said.

Making matters worse, the crew left the broken window instead of replacing it. Scott waited several months but was consistently told the windows had been ordered and would be replaced once they arrived.

At this point, it had been more than eight months since Scott placed the original order and almost six months of sleeping in a bed next to a broken window.

With no one from the company able to help expedite the matter, or provide any sort of idea as to when the windows would arrive and why the process was taking so long, Scott reached out to WFMY News 2.

After speaking with Scott, we contacted the company to see what the issue was with the order.

“After (WFMY News 2) got involved, I got calls on a regular basis,” Scott said.

The windows arrived quickly and a new install date was set. The windows were finally installed after a more than nine-month wait.

The window company also decided to reimburse Scott about $1,500 for the delays.