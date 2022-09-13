The job cost Natalie Hairston around $5,000, but it wasn't well done. The roof was still leaking.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Edenwood Drive in Winston-Salem, there's a house that's been home to the Hairston family for three generations.

"Oh, it means the world to me, so glad we can keep it in the family," Natalie Hairston said.

Hairston now owns the home - just like her mom and grandmother did. She invested some money and a lot of love in the old place - that includes a new roof.

"The roof was older, so I knew I had to replace it," she said.

A few leaks in some rooms were also a sign it needed replacing. The job cost her around $5,000, but it wasn't well done. The roof was still leaking.

Hairston called the roofer who said one thing and did the other.

"He always promises to come back and see what's going on," Hairston said.

This went on for a year and the roof problem was just getting worse. There was now a leak in the bedroom.

"I want action. We paid money. We want a roof, not a leak," Hairston said. She reached out to 2 Wants To Know for help.

We contacted the roofer and asked him about the leak. That same day, Hairston said she got a call from him.

A couple of days later, the roofer came out to Hairston's home and got the job done. No more leaks.

"Oh, I appreciate you guys for coming out. At the end of the day, it's fixed and I hope I don't have any more problems," Hairston said.