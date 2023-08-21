Charlotte woman working to make a difference for thousands of animals in Maui

Samantha Ahrens is hoping to raise awareness for the Maui Humane Society following the deadly wildfires.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is working to make a difference for thousands of animals in Hawaii.

Charlottean Samantha Ahrens, a former resident of Hawaii, is teaming up with the Maui Humane Society to bring awareness to the growing need for resources in the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires.

"They need money, they need supplies," said Ahrens. "Being so isolated out there in the Pacific Ocean, it's easy to feel so alone in a time like this. I think it'd be a great message to say even though we're just this small city in North Carolina that's an entire ocean away from you, we understand your community is suffering, we care about you, and we want to help."

Ahrens is raising money on her personal Instagram page for the Maui Humane Society and she has been in constant communication with the organization about their needs. Right now, money is the most helpful.

"They're really only starting the process or trying to start the process in the last few days to identify pets and reunite pets with their owners," said Ahrens.



The Maui Humane Society estimates that there are over 3,000 missing pets in the Lahaina area. At this time over 1,000 lost animal reports have been filed. Many of the pets that have been displaced from the wildfires are also suffering from burns, especially on their paws.



"It's not going to just be a one or two-week crisis," said Ahrens. "It's going to be months and months and of course, it's going to overwhelm their shelter space."



That's why Ahrens is hopeful folks in Charlotte can make a difference for people and pets in need in Maui.

"Giving people who have literally just lost everything the chance to be reunited with their pets is the gift of a lifetime right now."

How you can help the Maui Humane Society