Greensboro Police Department held cookout for the unsheltered while helping those in need

Officer Guy recently won an award for best Law Enforcement Officer at the 1st Annual GOAT Awards. Now, she's in the community reminding everyone why she's the goat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a beautiful day to pull out the grill Saturday afternoon.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, slaw you name it.

The Greensboro Police Department and GuilfordWorks did just that. They were hands-on as they were helping feed those in need, including Community Relationship Officer Guy.

Officer Guy recently won an award for best Law Enforcement Officer at the 1st Annual GOAT Awards. Now, she's in the community reminding everyone why she's the goat.

"We wanted to do our part by coming into the community and coming out with the community to serve a meal for them. We don't want to just come and feed, we want to offer additional resources," Officer Guy expressed.

The GOAT awards were held at the Carolina Theatre in to honor recipients in the Greensboro community. The event was hosted by the Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence and Families Against Senseless Killings. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Chief Thompson were some of the many who attended this public event.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.