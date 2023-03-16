Allen Jay Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Allen Jay Elementary to share the importance of reading.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Allen Jay Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.

It was our fourth trip to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Check out all the fun we had at Allen Jay Elementary!

Lauren Coleman, Meghann Mollerus, and Christian Morgan took a picture outside with students who were excited about Read 2 Succeed!

Meghann Mollerus greeted students before kicking off the show.

Lauren Coleman talked to students about the importance of reading.

Christian Morgan got students excited about reading.

Students showed their love for reading!

Students had a fun time pretending to be anchors for a day!

The Read 2 Succeed crew had a great time meeting students and staff at Allen Jay Elementary! 📚

