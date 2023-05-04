Erwin Montessori School knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.
The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Erwin Montessori School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.
It was our next trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.
Check out all the fun we had at Erwin Montessori!
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.