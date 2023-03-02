x
Read 2 Succeed

Jones Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Jones Elementary to stress the importance of reading.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies. 

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Jones Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer. 

It was our third trip to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day. 

Check out all the fun we had at Jones Elementary! 

Looking good, Read 2 Succeed crew! Christian Morgan, Tracey McCain and Amber Lake were excited to meet all the students. 📚

Credit:

We had some fun dancing! 

Tracey and Christian shared the importance of reading with the students. 

Credit: WFMY

