Jones Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Jones Elementary to stress the importance of reading.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Jones Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.

It was our third trip to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Check out all the fun we had at Jones Elementary!

Looking good, Read 2 Succeed crew! Christian Morgan, Tracey McCain and Amber Lake were excited to meet all the students. 📚

We had some fun dancing!

Tracey and Christian shared the importance of reading with the students.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.