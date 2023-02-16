x
Read 2 Succeed

Guilford Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

WFMY News 2 continues to share the importance of reading at Guilford Elementary School!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch The Good Morning Show on Friday to see all the fun we had at Guilford Elementary for Read 2 Succeed!

Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies. 

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Guilford Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer. 

It was our second trip to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day. 

Check out all the fun we had at Guilford Elementary! 

We loved all the cool signs! 

The sign says it all. Books are LIFE! @gescheetahs know how to #Read2Succeed! 📚 @meghannmollerus @cmorganwx @lauren_colemantv

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Our anchors had a lot of fun talking to students about their favorite books. 

📚📚 You’ve got to READ 2 SUCCEED! We’re excited to celebrate reading with the @gescheetahs! @meghannmollerus @lauren_colemantv @cmorganwx

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Thursday, February 16, 2023

We love singing and dancing with you guys! 

Read 2 Succeed: Guilford Elementary

1 / 20
WFMY
Read 2 Succeed at Guilford Elementary

