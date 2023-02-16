Guilford Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

WFMY News 2 continues to share the importance of reading at Guilford Elementary School!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch The Good Morning Show on Friday to see all the fun we had at Guilford Elementary for Read 2 Succeed!

Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Guilford Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.

It was our second trip to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Check out all the fun we had at Guilford Elementary!

We loved all the cool signs!

The sign says it all. Books are LIFE! @gescheetahs know how to #Read2Succeed! 📚 @meghannmollerus @cmorganwx @lauren_colemantv Posted by WFMY News 2 on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Our anchors had a lot of fun talking to students about their favorite books.

📚📚 You’ve got to READ 2 SUCCEED! We’re excited to celebrate reading with the @gescheetahs! @meghannmollerus @lauren_colemantv @cmorganwx Posted by WFMY News 2 on Thursday, February 16, 2023

We love singing and dancing with you guys!

Read 2 Succeed: Guilford Elementary 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

Related Articles The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.