Parkview Village Elementary School knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made their first stop of the school year at Parkview Village Elementary School to share the importance of reading.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Parkview Village Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all the things books have to offer.

It was our last trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

