Washington Montessori Elementary School knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Washington Montessori Elementary to share the importance of reading.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Washington Montessori Elementary School, home of the Guilford County Schools Principal of the Year, Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.

It was our next trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Students show off the posters they made!

Meghann Mollerus, Christian Morgan, and Lauren Coleman sharing the importance of reading to students.

3rd, 4th, and 5th graders showing off their signs!

Meet Washington Montessori Elementary School's principal, and Guilford County School's Teacher of the Year!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.