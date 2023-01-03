"I just wanna be adopted by somebody that loves the same things I do, like traveling and music, just like 'cuz I want to explore the world when I'm older," she said.

DALLAS — This is a story about love, loss and the search for happiness. Janetta just turned 15 years old and wants a second chance at being someone's daughter. It's what her mother would have wanted.

Janetta is our Wednesday's Child.

Janetta's mother adopted her as a single parent when she was months old. She showed WFAA the baby pictures of her in her mother's loving arms.

"She taught me how to love and how to treat people the way you want to be treated," she said about her mother.

Janetta lost her mother several years ago, but never lost hope despite ending up in foster care.

"I just want love. That's really it," the teen said.

At Rocking M Stables in Dallas, Janetta felt the love all around her. Riding instructor Karey Hopkins helped Janetta to relax, and Ursula the horse did the rest.

"It was a little scary at first because she's kind of tall but once I started breathing and letting myself relax, it got really easy," she said about riding Ursula.

Janetta had the best seat in the house atop the horse, building confidence, self-esteem and hope.

"I just wanna be loved and feel loved by other people," she said.

For her 15th birthday recently, Janetta made a wish to be adopted.

"I just wanna be adopted by somebody that loves the same things I do, like traveling and music, just like 'cuz I want to explore the world when I'm older," she said.

Janetta wants to trot around the world singing Justin Bieber songs to the top of her lungs and extending her hands to others.

"I put others before me, and I think of myself as somebody that sees others in need and is able to help them," she said about the kindness her mother taught her.

"I just know what she wants me to do because she's instilled so many things in me," she said.

With her mother's guidance from above, Janetta rides on with unwavering faith that her mother is watching over her from heaven and will lead Janetta to her forever family.

"Words can't describe how much I miss her and how much I think about her all the time."

For more information on how to adopt Janetta, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Janetta's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.