Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County

Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County.

Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.

Jarian Shamaree Yellock Holman, 29, the driver of the car, ran away before he was arrested by deputies.

Michael Garcia, 32, attempted to walk away from the car before he was also arrested by deputies.

The two other passengers, Larrisa Rene Jeffries, 22, and Jerrell Demario Canon, 31, who stayed were arrested.

After a search of the car, deputies located 41 pounds of marijuana.

Holman is charged with felony trafficking marijuana, felony flee to elude arrest, and felony maintain a vehicle for sell distribution of controlled substance. His bond is set for $30,000.

Garcia is charged with felony trafficking marijuana and misdemeanor resist delay obstruct. His bond is set for $15,000.

Jeffries and Canon are both charged with felony trafficking marijuana and their bond is set for $5,000 each.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.