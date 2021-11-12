10 wanted, more than 50 people arrested, facing charges in major drug bust in Alamance County

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is calling the investigation “Operation Bottom to Top.”

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 50 people were arrested, and 10 are wanted in connection with a major drug bust involving multiple state, local, and federal agencies in the Alamance County area.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the investigation started in 2019 and led to the arrest of 53 people. Investigators seized 602 pounds of cocaine, 136 pounds of crystal meth, heroin, $3.7 million and 22 firearms as part of the drug bust.

The SBI calls the investigation “Operation Bottom to Top." Officials said the investigation started in Spring last year with the Burlington Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit holding multiple investigations into a gang leader and his associates.

Detectives said during an investigation of a gang-related murder, Burlington police investigators learned the leader has ties to a violent gang. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, gang-related violent crime increased dramatically in Burlington and throughout Alamance County throughout 2019 and 2020. Detectives said in addition to the violent crime the gang leader and his associates were known to investigators as low to mid-level cocaine and marijuana distributors, according to the SBI.

Investigators in violent crime units in Burlington and Alamance County started sharing intelligence and working jointly to investigate the gang, according to the SBI.

“People focus on the money ceased in these investigations but we shouldn’t lose focus of the violence that happens in the back end of narcotics trafficking and the loss of life here in Alamance County to some of our residence because of the drug problem,” Brian Long with the Burlington Police Department said.

According to investigators, the Alamance County Narcotics Enforcement Team partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Greensboro Resident Office and the SBI to combat the drug-fueled gang violence that was increasing in Alamance County.

The enforcement is a multi-agency team comprised of investigators from the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Graham Police Department, Mebane Police Department, Elon Police Department, Haw River Police Department and Gibsonville Police Department.

Detectives said as a result of the investigation, several suspected multi-kilogram cocaine distributors in Alamance and surrounding counties were arrested and charged, the SBI said.

“The new generation cartel has been operating in Alamance County and surrounding counties for a long time but yet many people will not recognize the fact they have to establish themselves in our county as well as our surrounding counties to enhance their criminal empire and that is happening,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said. “We have got to do everything possible to see that this ends in our county in our state and in this nation. The arrest of 53 major drug traffickers in Alamance County in the piedmont area will slow the drug problem down but it will not stop. We must continue our joint efforts with law enforcement agents in this county, our state partners and our federal partners.”

The following people are wanted as a result of the investigation:

Patricia Media Vital, Burlington

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Johnathan Ramirez Gonzalez, Mexico

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Christopher Carillo Mencias, Mexico

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Christopher Paul Carey, Efland, NC

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Ramiro Ruiz Rodriguez, Reidsville

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trisha Ann McCandies, Greensboro

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Yazer Omar Castro, Graham

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Priscilla Ashley Jimenez, Graham

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

The 53 people who have been arrested on drug, weapon and/or assault charges include:

Tre McCandies, Burlington

Sell/deliver cocaine (3 counts)

Sell/deliver marijuana (2 counts)

Possession firearm by felon

Carlton Cates, Graham

Possession cocaine (2 counts)

Possession marijuana

Dyquan Tomarious Page, Burlington

Possession firearm by felon

Julius Devonte Gray, Burlington

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (2 counts)

Brian Maurice Stewart, Burlington

Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Crystal Nacole Martin, Burlington

Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Darion Crittle, Whitsett

Possession firearm by felon

Luis Geraldo Herrea-Becerra, Fuquay Varina, NC

Trafficking cocaine

Jose Pilar Lozano, Mission, TX

Trafficking cocaine

Jesus Alexis Jimenez-Mencias, Burlington

Conspiracy traffic cocaine (4 counts)

Conspiracy traffic methamphetamines

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamines

Fermin Lopez Madrid, Little Rock, AR

Trafficking cocaine

Sergio Castro Martinez, Graham

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy traffic cocaine

Daniel Hernandez Romo, Graham

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy traffic cocaine

Jose Ignacio Lares Nunez, Liberty

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking heroin

Osvaldo Michael Espinoza Rodriguez, Liberty

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking heroin

Enrique Molina, Greensboro

Trafficking cocaine

Haylee Simone Phillippe, Graham

Trafficking cocaine

Child abuse

Ramon Gonzalez, Graham

Trafficking cocaine

Child abuse

Gaspar Garcia, Graham

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine (3 counts)

Hernan Fonseca Cortes, Edinburg, TX

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Brian Mendoza, Edinburg, TX

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Joe Guadalupe Arebalo, Rio Grande, TX

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Raule Banos Anday, Mebane

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Charles Phillips, Jr., Mebane

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

George Barrera Salas, Burlington

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Lamont Lorenzo Holt, Durham

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Johnny Smith, II, Efland, NC

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Alvorn Turner, Mebane

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine (2 counts)

Trafficking cocaine

Possession firearm by felon

Jose De Jesus Flores Zepeda, Mexico

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Francisco Javier Lamas-Zendejas, Mexico

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Erwin Alberto Quintero

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Fanny Medina Marin, Mebane

Trafficking cocaine

Yeuming He, Brooklyn, NY

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Puquad Huang, Brooklyn, NY

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Alama Aranely Arellano Sanchez, Asheboro

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Jorge Eduardo Chavez-Alonso, Haw River

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Jarnett Devon Ellison, Mebane

Trafficking cocaine

Speed to allude arrest

Saul Enrique Rosales, Chaparral, NM

Trafficking methamphetamine

Karla Paloa Ibarra-Villarreal, Burlington

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Jorge Alberto Henriquez Castro, Burlington