RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper briefed the media on flooding from across the state Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said Sunday that six inches or more of rain have fallen in parts of the state between Boone and Lincolnton since Thursday. "Over the weekend, we saw torrential rains that have had a serious impact on our state," Cooper said. "We're likely to feel it for several days."

Three men died near Lincolnton when their vehicle entered floodwaters. A State of Emergency was declared in Catawba County. Cooper said several counties like Mecklenburg, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba 'received as much as 12 to 15 inches of rain.' There were more than 80 Swiftwater rescues.

"The rescues highlight the need to exercise caution," Cooper said. Cooper reiterated not to drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Col. Glenn McNeill says the NC Highway Patrol has responded to around 4,000 calls for service since the storm. Around 50 roads in flooded areas are closed. Parts of Highway 401, NC-96 and NC-97 were closed in the Raleigh area.

Officials said scattered showers were possible later Monday. Use drivenc.gov for more information about detours and road closures.

