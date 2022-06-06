Father's Day: Here are some over-the-top gifts to get your dad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Father's Day is a celebration of fathers, grandfathers, and father figures, honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the role fathers play in society. It's also an opportunity to show your dad how much he means to you and the role he has played in shaping your life.
There's no better way to show appreciation to our fathers than showering them with gifts.
Here's a list of the best over-the-top gifts for your dad:
- An engraved beer gift set
- Decanter set
- Sporting goods (golf clubs, apparel, running shoes, etc.)
- Noise-canceling headphones
- Home improvement and gardening tools
- Grooming kit
- A new watch
- Fashion accessories
- Cologne
- Personalized garment bag
Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year it's June 19. Save the date and get your dad something great!