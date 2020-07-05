THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been indicted in the overdose death of a Thomasville man.

Back on December 14, 2019, Thomasville police went looking for Toby Linthicum, 37, and his young daughter. They were able to find his daughter safe and unharmed. However, they found Linthicum dead inside of his car on Etta Lane.

The State Medical Examiner's Office inspected the body and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office began investigating. Investigators said Linthicum's body was moved after he had died.

Deputies later arrested Tessa Rae McCormick and Kevin Bernard Ross II. McCormick was initially charged with felony concealment of death and several drug-selling charges. Ross was initially charged with Felony Concealment of Death.

The Medical Examiner's Office eventually found that Linthicum died of a drug overdose.

As of May 6, 2020, a Grand Jury returned an indictment for second-degree murder and death by distribution for Tessa Rae McCormick. They also returned an indictment of felony accessory after the fact for Kevin Ross II.

RELATED: Narcan Packing Party Aims To Save Lives By Fighting Drug Addiction In The Triad

RELATED: 'People Are Going To Be Scared To Dial 911': Greensboro Father Who Lost Daughter To Heroin Overdose Opposes 'Death By Distribution' Bill

RELATED: 'Death by Distribution' bill that could send drug dealers to prison for 40 years is now an NC law