Overdose reversal drug Narcan available at Forsyth Public Health

Forsyth County has a distribution order in place that allows public health workers to distribute naloxone to anyone who may be in need.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The overdose reversal drug Narcan is now available at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, according to Forsyth County officials.

According to officials, Forsyth County has a distribution order in place that allows public health workers to distribute naloxone to anyone who may be in need, either because they or someone they know are experiencing substance use issues with opioids.

Officials said the Narcan, which is a nasal spray, is free and will be distributed with no questions asked.

Visit the Forsyth County Public Health’s website for more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.