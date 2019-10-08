WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many overnight closures of U.S. 52 are in place for this weekend and next week while N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews demolish a bridge.

NCDOT says the highway will be closed in both directions at N.C. 65, which is also Bethania-Rural Hall Road. Traffic will be directed to take the exits for N.C. 65 and then the ramps back onto U.S. 52.

The first closure will be from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until 9 a.m. the following morning.

Closures will also be in place 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, and nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and ending Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be cautious near the work zone and to expect delays as the detour crosses N.C. 65.

