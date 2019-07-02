GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning two overnight closures at the junction of Interstate 40 and Interstate 73 this weekend.

The closures will allow crews to safely remove an existing overhead sign and replace it with a new overhead sign on northbound I-73 at the interchange.

Access from northbound I-73 onto I-40 West will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. A signed detour will follow I-73 North to West Friendly Avenue, and back down I-73 to I-40.

From 11 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, traffic approaching the interchange on northbound I-73 will be redirected to a detour following I-40.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution near the work zone and to anticipate delays associated with the detours.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov.

