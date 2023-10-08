x
Overturned car on I-73/74 in Asheboro, fire officials say

One person was found inside the overturned car.
Credit: Westside Fire & Rescue

ASHEBORO, N.C. —

A car was found overturned on I-73/74 with the driver still inside around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to Westside Fire & Rescue on Facebook.

The overturned car was found on I-73/74 at Albermarle Road, said fire officials.

Fire crews were able to get the driver out of the car.

Westside Fire & Rescue did not specify the condition of the patient.

