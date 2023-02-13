Road Closed: A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down US 311 N at I-40 east, police say

Winston-Salem police said U.S. 311 will be closed for several hours as they're on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down a road in Winston-Salem Monday, police say.

Police said it happened on U.S. 311 at I-40 east. A tractor-trailer is flipped over on its side in a curve. Police also said there are no injuries.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for two to three hours.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route of travel. If you are unfamiliar with the area, utilize GPS or other navigation apps responsibly while driving.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

